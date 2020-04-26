|
|
Samuel Hugh Hollowell passed away on April 15, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. Sam was born in Gastonia, NC on January 31, 1945 to the late Evelyn Fitch and Linwood Branton Hollowell. He graduated in 1963 from Frank L. Ashley High School where he excelled in athletics. He played football, basketball and baseball, but his love was basketball. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a basketball scholarship before proudly enlisting in the United States Navy. While visiting his sister in 1966, he met the love of his life, Barbara, on a blind date in Fort Lauderdale. Barbara and Sam were married in 1969.
Sam was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn Fitch and Linwood Branton Hollowell of Gastonia, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara; his devoted daughters, Suzanne McCawley and her husband, Paul, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Caroline Showers and her husband, Josh, of Greensboro, NC; his five grandchildren whom he adored, Sam McCawley, Patrick McCawley, Evelyn McCawley, Ashlyn Showers, and Lauren Showers; his brother, Lin Hollowell and his wife, Sybil, of Gastonia, NC; his sister, Linda Miller, of Gastonia, NC; his nieces Christia Fisher, Sheldon Tucker, Melissa Hayes, Brooke Hayes, Allison Johnson; and nephew Lin Hollowell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Harvey T. and Christy Reid Kirk Singer Scholarship Fund or the Joseph Severance Booth Scholarship, both at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, 401 SE 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 or The John Knox Village Foundation, 651 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Services have been postponed to a future date and time when Sam's family and friends are able to gather and celebrate his life. Arrangements under the direction of Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For further information and to view the full obituary, please visit www.KraeerFairchild.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020