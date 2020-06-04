Mr. Samuel Lee Hunt Sr., 75 of Belmont, passed away on May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, Belmont.
Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.