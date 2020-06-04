Samuel Lee Hunt Sr.
Mr. Samuel Lee Hunt Sr., 75 of Belmont, passed away on May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, Belmont.
Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Grier Memorial Chapel
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Such a kind and loving man.
Dot
Acquaintance
