Samuel Richardson

Samuel "Dallas" Richardson, 25, of Rockwell passed away, Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born April 20, 1995 in Iredell Co. to Richie Richardson and Connie Cook Ivey.
Dallas loved to go fishing and spending time outdoors. He worked for Wilbert Plastic Services in Harrisburg.
Those left to cherish his memory, three sisters; Cameron, Melissa, Shelby, also his aunt who raised him
Pamela Pacheco, and her three children that were brothers and sisters to him, Robin Linker, Jesse Linker and Miranda Springs.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raymond Johns officiating, burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 PM prior to the service at Whitley's Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to, Catawba Heights Baptist Church (Celebrate Recovery), 311 Belmont Ave,
Belmont, NC 28012.
