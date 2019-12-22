|
KINGS MOUNTAIN NC- Samuel "Carl" Thompson, age 84, of Unity Church Road in Kings Mountain died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Mr. Thompson was born September 9, 1935 in Lincoln County. He was the son of the late Cone Thompson and Maime Houser Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh Thompson, Edgar Thompson; sisters, Doris Hughes, Hazel Montgomery and Sarah Clark. Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the US Army. He previously worked for AB Carter.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Thompson of the home; sons, Greg Thompson and wife Karen of Gastonia, Steven Thompson and wife Crystal of Kings Mountain and Mark Thompson and wife Stacey of Dallas; grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Paige Mosier and Kyle Thompson; brother, Fred Thompson and wife Dot of Summerville, SC; sister in laws, Janice Thompson of Lowell and Sissy Thompson of Lawndale.
Memorials may be made to Bess Chapel United Methodist Church, 6073 Flay Road, Cherryville NC 28021.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Thompson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019