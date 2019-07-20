|
Samuel Tomas Lorenzo Quick, 21, of Phoenix, AZ was killed by a drunk driver on July 11, 2019. He was born in Charlotte North Carolina and moved to Phoenix AZ with his parents and brother at the age of 5. Sammy was funny and a bit of a smart butt, like his father and grandfather before him. Sammy liked 4-wheeling, playing video games but really loved his motorcycle. The joy he found riding was only made better when he was riding with friends and family. Sam graduated from Camelback High School and studied at Phoenix College. Sammy worked at Discover where his coworkers rapidly became like family, which he loved. Sam was sent to heaven way too soon. He will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his parents, Arthur; originally from Gastonia, NC and Denise Quick; his brothers, Nico and Artie; his girlfriend; his Grandmothers, Belia J. Estrella and Jeanette Spivey Quick; his Uncles, Jose J. Estrella and Thomas F. Quick Jr.; his Aunts, Griselda Redondo Estrella and Stacy Watson Quick; his Cousins, who were more like brothers and a sister to him, Javier, Santiago, and Paloma Estrella; and his fur-baby, Halo, who is lost without him.
Additionally, many, many aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and an incredible number of motorcycle friends and family; The Evans, who helped him begin his motorcycle adventure; his partners in crime, Angel, Santiago, Jess, and Jackie and so many others, too many to mention, that loved him and loved riding with him.
Viewing and services will be held at Universal South Mountain Mortuary, 7007 South Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85042. 602-304-9512. Viewing Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4-7 pm. Services Friday July 26, 2019 from 10am to 1pm. Arrangements entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary. 602-252-6011.
