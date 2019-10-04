Home

Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Filbert, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Filbert, NC
View Map
Sandra "Sandy" (Smith) Freshour


1945 - 2019
Sandra "Sandy" (Smith) Freshour Obituary
CLOVER- Sandra "Sandy" Smith Freshour, 74, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 peacefully at her home.
The memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Filbert, with Pastor William Lingerfelt officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the church.
Sandy was born on February 11, 1945 in Gastonia, NC. She was the daughter of the late Henry Smith and Lilly Hilderbrand Smith. She worked as a secretary for Home Healthcare and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Sandy is survived by her husband, AC Freshour, Jr., son, Scott Freshour (Tammy Parham), brother, Larry Smith (Linda) and sister, Joyce Cook (William). In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Smith and Bobby Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bread of Life Ministry, 834 W. Old Limestone Rd. York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
