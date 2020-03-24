|
STANLEY - Sandra Kay Baldwin Johnson, 72, passed away March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herman Lee Baldwin and Mary Beeco Baldwin
Sandra was a loving mother. Her favorite things to do were watching her programs on TV and eating good food. Sandra's favorite foods were meat loaf and potatoes. She will be dearly missed.
Sandra is survived by her loving daughter, Deanna Johnson; loving cousin, Carla Allen.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020