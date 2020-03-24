Home

STANLEY - Sandra Kay Baldwin Johnson, 72, passed away March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herman Lee Baldwin and Mary Beeco Baldwin

Sandra was a loving mother. Her favorite things to do were watching her programs on TV and eating good food. Sandra's favorite foods were meat loaf and potatoes. She will be dearly missed.

Sandra is survived by her loving daughter, Deanna Johnson; loving cousin, Carla Allen.

Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Johnson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
