Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
West Franklin Avenue Baptist Church
450 South Myrtle School Road
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
West Franklin Avenue Baptist Church
Sandra Leaphart


1944 - 2020
Sandra Leaphart Obituary
GASTONIA - Sandra Helms Leaphart, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Gastonia on October 26, 1944 and is the daughter of the late Forest "Bud" Helms, Sr. and Dorothy Fish Helms Toney.

Sandra is a member of West Franklin Avenue Baptist Church. She loved to read and there was nothing she could not do, she had a brilliant mind. She was a retired Inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wade Leaphart, Jr.; one son, Wade Leaphart III and wife Sherri Stowe Leaphart; one daughter, Sandy Leaphart Hunnicutt and fiancé Donald Blanton; one grandson, Taylor Wade Leaphart; one brother, Forest "Nick" Helms, Jr. and wife Brenda; one sister, Paulette Mathews and husband Joe; three half-sisters, Lora Brown and husband Tim, Amy Winscher and husband Kevin, Janis Ramsey and husband Bennie; step-brother, Steve Toney and wife Diane.

The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at West Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 450 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life

Service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at West Franklin Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Williams officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with the Releasing of the Doves.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Leaphart family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
