Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel
1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Lewis Obituary
GASTONIA - Sandra Atkinson Lewis, 72 passed away March 25, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 1947 to the late Raymond and Verla Jane Harris Overton. She was a 1964 graduate of East Mecklenburg High School. Sandra enjoyed reading, traveling and working puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with family and being at the pool. Sandra worked in Human Resources for Moore & Van Allen Law Firm.

Survivors include husband of 33 years, Lawrence "Larry" Lewis; her sons, Vernon Atkinson (Terry) Robbie Atkinson (Teresa), Jeff Atkinson (Laura) and Craig Atkinson (Nui); Grandchildren, Brittney, Cameron, Tyler, Eric, Cody, Gabriel and Grace; sister, Rayona Black (Ted).

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 prior to the service.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
