STANLEY- Sandra Moore, 83, died November 7, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late T. C. and Merle Taylor Moore, and was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Rhyne and Dotsie Hester.
She retired after 40 years of service at Gaston County Dye Machine Company, having been Assistant Secretary and Treasurer. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Stanley, and had served the church in numerous capacities.
Survivors include a sister, Gay Brickell and husband Harry of Bethel Park, PA; two nephews, Steve Brickell and wife Bonnie of South Park, PA, Tracy Hester and wife Kim of Rockville, MD; a niece, Barbara Datsko of Bethel Park, PA; an aunt, Martha Sue Mitchell and husband Jimmie of Stanley; and a brother in law Don Hester of Kernersville, NC.
A service to celebrate the life of Sandra Moore will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church Common Ground Campus, 5481 Hickory Grove Road, Stanley, with Pastor Noel Sweezy officiating. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of the Robin Johnson Hospice House for their care of Sandra and especially to her nurse Paula Robb and also to the many friends who supported her.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 5481 Hickory Grove Road, Stanley, NC 28164 or Hospice of Gaston County, PO Box 3984, Gastonia NC 28053.
Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019