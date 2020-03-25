|
Sandra Walls Pate, 58, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born, June 16, 1961 in Del Rio, TX, daughter of Peggy Jean Gunter Walls and the late David Lee Walls.
Sandra was devoted to her family and was employed with Duke Energy as a pay roll analyst.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jeannie Bell Gunter and Nannie Walls.
In addition to her mother, Sandra is survived by her husband, Charles "Pat" Pate; stepdaughters, Sara and Megan Pate; brother, David Michael Walls; and grandchildren, Gavin Thomasson, Paiten Falgout and Lyric Sellers.
A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020