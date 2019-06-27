|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Sandra Lee Pennell, 69 passed away June 25, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Gaston County on December 2, 1949 to the late Gene Tunney Lee and Manota Guest Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Walter Pennell.
Sandra worked for Covenant Village for over 19 years and Meadowbrook for 7 years. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and had attended Dallas Wesleyan Church.
Survivors include her sons, Jonathan Lee Pennell and Larry Wayne Pennell; brothers, Alan Lee (Cathy) and Bill Lee (Tammy); nieces and nephews, Josh, Michelle, Jeremy, Susan, Scott and Chris.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Lawing officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hardin, Austin Henry, Terry and Jerry Hooper, Josh and Jeremy Lee.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 27, 2019