GASTONIA - Sandra Isenhour Ritch, 71, of Gastonia, NC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born September 24, 1949 in Catawba Co, NC, daughter of Ruth Elizabeth Bowman and the late Hayden "Ike" Isenhour.
Sandra was member of First Assembly of God where she was also a member of the Senior Adults of First Assembly of God. She retired from CaroMont after 42 years of service, was a native of Catawba Co. NC, lover her family and church family, loved traveling and was the co-owner of D&S Travel Tours.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Doug Ritch; son, Chris Ritch; daughter, Tina Ritch Taylor and Robert; sisters, Susan Laney and Mike and Cherly Wilson and Tod; and grandchildren, Knowles Taylor and Tristan Taylor.
A memorial service officiated by Pastors Dennis Boyce and Lamar Creel, will be held 3pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at First Assembly of God - 777 S Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, First Assembly of God Building Fund - 777 S Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com