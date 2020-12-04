1/
Sandra Segars
GASTONIA - Sandra Gibson Segars, age 78, wife of Jerry Bragg Segars, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born in Gaston County, she was a daughter of the late Sherman Long and Ruth Norris Long. Mrs. Segars was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and loved to craft.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Todd Segars (Lisa); a daughter, Patrice Martin (Billy); four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Gaston Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
