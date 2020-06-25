Sara Kathryn Beam, 58, of Gastonia died June 21, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born in Washington DC on August 12, 1961, a daughter of the late John Bennett and Sara Nell Dill Beam. She was a retired Paramedic with GEMS with 23 years of service.
Survivors include her wife Rebecca Pearl Cass Beam, Children Jessica and Michael Ross, Ethan Schronce, Nicholas Purser, and Keith and Melissa Purser, adopted Grandchildren Reagan, Dawson, Taylor, Haleigh, and Gwen. She is also survived by her beloved dogs Jack and Roxey, numerous cats, and her goat Diva.
A celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 PM Saturday June 27 at the home of Clyde and Ann Putnam, 1575 Lewis Farm Rd., Kings Mountain, NC
Interment will be at Gaston Memorial Park at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Spay and Neuter Clinic, 425 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.