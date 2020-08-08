1/1
Sara Bost
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Sara Barnes Bost passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 90.

Born in Union County, North Carolina on September 1, 1929, Mrs. Bost was the daughter of the late James Andrew Barnes and Martha Lee Boyd Barnes.

Mrs. Bost retired from Wallace Computer Service after 25 years of service. She was a longstanding member of Flint Groves Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bost was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard William Bost; brothers, Marshall and Lewis Barnes; sister, Margaret Huffstetler.

Mrs. Bost is survived by her sons, Larry Dean Bost and wife, Pat, of Concord, and James Bost and wife, Debbie of Gastonia; grandchildren, Keith Bryant, Stacey Boswell and Christy Bost; great-grandchildren, Marie and Brandon Martin, and Keaton and Kendal Bryant; sisters, Dorothy McCaskill of Lincolnton and Virginia Stiles of Gastonia.

Family and friends of Sara Bost are invited to attend her funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Bost family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please send at contribution in memory of Sara to Flint Groves Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 2017 E. Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bost family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved