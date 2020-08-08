GASTONIA - Sara Barnes Bost passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 90.
Born in Union County, North Carolina on September 1, 1929, Mrs. Bost was the daughter of the late James Andrew Barnes and Martha Lee Boyd Barnes.
Mrs. Bost retired from Wallace Computer Service after 25 years of service. She was a longstanding member of Flint Groves Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bost was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard William Bost; brothers, Marshall and Lewis Barnes; sister, Margaret Huffstetler.
Mrs. Bost is survived by her sons, Larry Dean Bost and wife, Pat, of Concord, and James Bost and wife, Debbie of Gastonia; grandchildren, Keith Bryant, Stacey Boswell and Christy Bost; great-grandchildren, Marie and Brandon Martin, and Keaton and Kendal Bryant; sisters, Dorothy McCaskill of Lincolnton and Virginia Stiles of Gastonia.
Family and friends of Sara Bost are invited to attend her funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Bost family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please send at contribution in memory of Sara to Flint Groves Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 2017 E. Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bost family.