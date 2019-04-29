|
|
ALEXIS- Sara Littlejohn Collette, 83 passed away April 27, 2019 at her Alexis residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Collette. On April 30, 2019, the family will receive friends in the worship center at Parkwood Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC, beginning at 5:00 pm. A service, lead by her family, will follow at 7:00 pm. The family will hold a private burial on May 1, 2019. Condolences may be made online at www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019