1934 - 2020
GASTONIA– Sara Brackett Kelly - 85, passed away peacefully on February 21st with her loving family by her side.
She was born on July 29, 1934 to the late Ross Otis and Lucy Eldridge Brackett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James F. Lastra and Jerome N. Kelly; son, Clifton Jerome Kelly; siblings, Robert, Ross, and Reese Brackett and Wanda B. Conley.
Sara was a member of First Wesleyan Church-Gastonia. She was a devoted Christian reading her Bible daily. She worked in accounting at Homelite and Performance Contracting Group for 30 years. Sara enjoyed traveling, having a good time and family history. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jon Lastra, Patrick (Debbie) Kelly, J. Neil (Lisa) Kelly, Jr., Mary Kelly, Cathryn (Rick) Wall; grandchildren, Sean Birtchet, Kristina Tarlton, Benjamin (Dora) Lastra, James Lastra, Jason (Amy) Kelly, Brad (Erica) Kelly, Lauren Kelly, Kelly Smith; Fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Roger (Kathy) Brackett; sister, Mary (Ed) Masters; and much loved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26th at First Wesleyan Church, 208 S. Church Street, Gastonia, NC with Reverend Tim Smith officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Wesleyan Church, or
www.alz.org/donate
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020