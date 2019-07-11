|
Sarah Lloyd Thombs Adams, 80 years young, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 at her home in Cherryville. Sarah was born on July 18, 1938 in Kings Mountain, NC to Rev. Leo Thombs and Alberta Mitchem Thombs.
She began singing at an early age and continued singing to her children and family as an expression of her love. She graduated in 1955 from Davidson High School in Kings Mountain, NC. She attended Livingstone College and was still active in the Alumni Association. Sarah graduated in 1978 from the University of the District of Columbia. She raised seven children before entering the workforce and retiring from DC Public Schools in 1995. After retirement, she returned to the Kings Mountain area. She was a member & former Director of the Patrick Senior Center Choir in
Kings Mountain. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with family at the center of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Edward Adams, parents Alberta & Leo Thombs, brothers William Leo, & James Calvin Thombs, niece Taylor Thombs, nephew William (Bill) Thombs.
She is survived by seven children Carlotta Adams of Kings Mountain, NC, Sonya (Jesus) Benlizar of McDonough, GA, Adrienne (William) Baltimore of Washington, DC, Darrell (Karen) Adams of Atlanta GA, Neville Adams of Washington, DC, Audrey (Eric) Cureton of Washington, DC, Candice (Richard) Boger of Indian Head, MD, twenty-five grandchildren, sixteen great- grandchildren, her sisters Anne (Elmo) Lindsay of Winston, Salem, NC, Zinnie (Eric) Sanders of Gastonia, NC, brothers Lynwood (Patricia) Thombs of Winston Salem, NC, Dr. Everette Bernard
(Helen) Thombs of Kings Mountain, NC, John (Betty) Thombs of Richmond, VA, Albert (Pam) Thombs of Raleigh, NC, Rev. Paul (Virginia) Thombs, Michael (Linda) Thombs, & a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Services will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 220 N Watterson St, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 ~ 10 AM Quiet Hour, 11 AM Service, Internment Kelly's Chapel following Service and Repass at the Church following the Internment.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019