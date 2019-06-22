|
GASTONIA - Sarah Alexandria Cabe, 23, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019. She was born February 14, 1996 in Gaston County, a daughter of Kenneth Louis Cabe and Kimberly Metcalf Cabe.
Sarah will be missed for her Sassy Sarah spirit, her smile and her kindness to all she encountered. She was a member of First Assembly of God and loved to go on missions trips. Sarah graduated from Piedmont Charter School in 2015 and from CPCC in December of 2018 and was studying to be a realtor. Sarah loved to travel and adored children.
She is lovingly survived by her parents; sister, Lilli Lorraine Cabe; boyfriend, Matthew Floyd; grandmother, Linda Metcalf; aunt and uncle, Robin and Kevin Rohm; and cousins, Kristin and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Sarah Cabe; and grandfather, William Metcalf.
The family will receive friends at First Assembly from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 24 at First Assembly with Pastor Dennis Boyce officiating. Committal will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Assembly Missions Trip, 777 S Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 22, 2019