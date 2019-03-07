|
|
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. - Sarah O. Jefferson, 77 of 350 Linton Shop Rd. passed away Feb. 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law; Jerome and Abbigail Armstrong.
Her funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday March 9, 2019 at Mt. Airy AME Zion Church, 15199 SC Hwy. 9, Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Visitation will be at 1pm.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Mrs. Jefferson's grandchildren college fund to: Abbigail J. Armstrong, 2757 Stockwood Dr., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Services by Faith Funeral Service of York, SC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019