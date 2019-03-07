Home

Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Airy AME Zion Church
15199 SC Hwy. 9
Chesterfield, SC
Sarah Jefferson Obituary
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. - Sarah O. Jefferson, 77 of 350 Linton Shop Rd. passed away Feb. 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law; Jerome and Abbigail Armstrong.

Her funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday March 9, 2019 at Mt. Airy AME Zion Church, 15199 SC Hwy. 9, Chesterfield, SC 29709.

Visitation will be at 1pm.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Mrs. Jefferson's grandchildren college fund to: Abbigail J. Armstrong, 2757 Stockwood Dr., Gastonia, NC 28056.

Services by Faith Funeral Service of York, SC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
