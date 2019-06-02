Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
216 Archie Whitesides Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
216 Archie Whitesides Rd.
Gastonia, NC
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Joanne Hardee Obituary
Sarah Joanne Hardee, 82, of Gastonia, passed away, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia, NC.
She was born December 3, 1936 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Mausby Hyleman and Margaret Stubbs Hyleman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Billy Hardee; sisters, Lois Price, Nadine Woods, Virginia Lytton and Nancy Boone; brothers, Eddie Hyleman, Bill Hyleman and Ken Hyleman.
She is survived by her husband, married 64 years, Elwood Hardee; sons, Gary Hardee (Sherry), Glen Hardee (Pam), Jeff Hardee (Kelly) and Alan Hardee (Jenny); daughter, Beth Champion (Pete); brothers, Grover Hyleman; sisters, Elaine Lawrence and Karen Hyleman; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Steve Michaels, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 2, 2019
