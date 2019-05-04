|
STANLEY- Sarah L. Lewis, 97, of Stanley NC, died May 2, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House.
She was born on January 19, 1922 in Stanley, daughter of the late Labon Jonas Lineberger and Lochie Elizabeth Withers Lineberger.
She was a homemaker and retired from the Gaston County Tax Office. A life-long member of Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley, Sarah served on the church council, was a former women's circle chairman, Luther League advisor and youth Sunday School teacher.
Sarah enjoyed camping, traveling, and cooking for the memorable family gatherings so enjoyed by her children and grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, James Franklin Lewis; daughter Jean Lewis Bynum of Alexis NC; sisters Mary Moore of Stanley NC and Ellen Townsend of Brunswick GA; brothers Luther Lineberger and Keith Lineberger of Stanley NC.
Survivors include her children, James Franklin (Bud) Lewis Jr and wife Carolyn of Bainbridge GA; Anne Lewis Bishop and husband Larry of Clemmons NC; Wanda Lewis Elliott of Belmont NC; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Wesley Frye at 2 pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley. The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm prior to the funeral service. Entombment will be in Gaston Memorial Park Garden of Peace Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Christ's Lutheran Church, 203 S. Main St, Stanley NC 28164 or to Hospice of Gaston County, P O Box 3984, Gastonia NC 28053.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 4, 2019