Carothers Funeral Home
212 West Trade Street
Dallas, NC 280341633
(704) 922-3191
Sarah Marlene Humphrey

Sarah Marlene Humphrey Obituary
Sarah Marlene Humphrey, born in Gaston County, North Carolina, on January 3, 1938, passed away on Wednesday ~ January 15, 2020, at the age of 82.
Marlene loved and spoiled her two dogs, Buddy and Milo, and her cockatiel, Lucky. She enjoyed doing artwork and paintings. She worked for many years at CaroMont Hospital where she had many friends. She was blessed with loving neighbors who helped and cared for her, especially as her health began to fail in recent years. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Left behind to cherish the memories and legacy of Marlene are her cousins: Clifford Crowder and his wife Urve of Winchester, Virginia; Peggy Nuchols and her husband Hudson of Luray, Virginia; Robert Crowder and his wife Diane of Middletown, Ohio and Michael Devern and his wife Rita of Gastonia, North Carolina. There are also other relatives and friends who will miss Marlene.
Marlene was the daughter of the late Allen Arthur Humphrey and Annie Devern Humphrey.
The family asks that donations be made in Marlene's honor to the .
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Marlene's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sarah Marlene Humphrey.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
