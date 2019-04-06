|
GASTONIA - Sandra Lavenia Collette Sanders, 76, of Gastonia passed away peacefully at her home April 5, 2019. She was born September 28, 1942 in Gastonia, daughter of the late Hubert Daryl Collette and Marjorie Dellinger Collette.
Sandra retired as a Personnel Secretary at Rex Mills after 28 years and was a long-time member of Ranlo Baptist Church. She loved the beach and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, William "Bill" Sanders; son, Scott Sanders and wife, Robin; daughter in law, Kathy Sanders; grandchildren, Ashley Sanders-Stephens and husband, Dereck, Matthew and partner, Merideth, Chris, Alisha, Brandon and KK Sanders; brothers in law, Mitchell and Paul Sanders and wife, Ann; sisters in law, Saundra Sanders and Darlene Hoyle and husband, Jim; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Daryl Sanders; sisters, Peggy Jean Collette and Frankie C. Smith and husband, Steve; and brothers in law, Don, Bou, Claude, and Jerry Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, Founders Chapel. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Diebert at CaroMont for his dedication in taking care of our loved one. We would also like to thank Dr. Thommon at Mt. Holly Rehab and all of his supportive staff and nurses for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sanders family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019