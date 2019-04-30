|
|
Scott Leon Atkins, 49, of Gaston County, passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born November 21, 1969, in Gaston County, son of Vickie Wenzel Atkins and the late Douglas Leon Atkins.
He loved taking trips to the Mountains, the Carolina Tar Heels, and his girlfriend, Holly.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Atkins.
Left to cherish his memories, along with his mother, are his children, Chris Atkins, Jennifer Kirkman; brothers, Douglas O. Atkins, Perves Atkins; and grandchildren, Mason, Tyler, and Dillian.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019