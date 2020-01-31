|
|
Scott Baxter, 33, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born December 11, 1986 a native of Gaston County, NC.
Scott loved his family; his passion was spending time with his children and he loved to work on anything mechanical.
Scott is survived by his mother, Kathy Baxter; father, Danny Baxter and wife Ann; son, Justin Baxter; daughter, Mia Baxter; brother, Chris Baxter; and sisters, Dana Allen and husband Daniel and Stephanie Shaw.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Odell Cook will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sharon Freewill Baptist Church – 410 Reese St., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends 1:30-2:45 p.m., Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020