Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Sharon Freewill Baptist Church
410 Reese St.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Sharon Freewill Baptist Church
410 Reese St.
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Baxter


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Baxter Obituary
Scott Baxter, 33, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born December 11, 1986 a native of Gaston County, NC.
Scott loved his family; his passion was spending time with his children and he loved to work on anything mechanical.
Scott is survived by his mother, Kathy Baxter; father, Danny Baxter and wife Ann; son, Justin Baxter; daughter, Mia Baxter; brother, Chris Baxter; and sisters, Dana Allen and husband Daniel and Stephanie Shaw.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Odell Cook will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sharon Freewill Baptist Church – 410 Reese St., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends 1:30-2:45 p.m., Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -