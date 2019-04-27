|
Scott Howell, age 44, passed away on Tuesday ~ April 23, 2019.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday ~ April 27, 2019 at Living Hope Baptist Church, 609 Osceola Street, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 with Pastor Danny Gardner delivering words of comfort and hope to Scott's family and friends.
The family will receive guests after the service.
Online condolences and fond memories may be made on Scott's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019