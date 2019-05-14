|
LINCOLNTON - Scott "Squash" Merle Lykins, 51 passed away May 13, 2019 at Atrium Health Care, Lincolnton with his family at his side.
He was born April 3, 1968 in Chicago to the late Merle and Roberta Spurlock Lykins.
Scott worked at Daimler Trucks North America (Freightliner Trucks) in Cleveland, NC for almost 31 years. He loved working on old cars and restoring them. He also loved motorcycles. He was a member of the Gaston Masonic Lodge #263 Dallas and The Eastern Star -Statesville Chapter #214.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary Monk Lykins; step children, Elizabeth McGinnis and Jason Westmoreland, grandchildren, Joshua McGinnis, Forest McGinnis and Magdalyn Westmoreland; brother, Darrell Lykins and wife Leslie.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites and The Order of the Eastern Star will follow at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Gaston Memorial Park in the New Masonic section with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oxford Orphanage, www.mhc-oxford.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019