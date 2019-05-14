Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Scott Lykins Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Scott "Squash" Merle Lykins, 51 passed away May 13, 2019 at Atrium Health Care, Lincolnton with his family at his side.

He was born April 3, 1968 in Chicago to the late Merle and Roberta Spurlock Lykins.

Scott worked at Daimler Trucks North America (Freightliner Trucks) in Cleveland, NC for almost 31 years. He loved working on old cars and restoring them. He also loved motorcycles. He was a member of the Gaston Masonic Lodge #263 Dallas and The Eastern Star -Statesville Chapter #214.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary Monk Lykins; step children, Elizabeth McGinnis and Jason Westmoreland, grandchildren, Joshua McGinnis, Forest McGinnis and Magdalyn Westmoreland; brother, Darrell Lykins and wife Leslie.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.

Graveside services with Masonic Rites and The Order of the Eastern Star will follow at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Gaston Memorial Park in the New Masonic section with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oxford Orphanage, www.mhc-oxford.org

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019
