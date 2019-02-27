Home

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Clover First Baptist Church
Scott Nivens Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Horace "Scott" Edward Nivens, Jr., 68, of Clover, SC, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 25, 2019.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Clover First Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Smith and Rev. Mike Stafford officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.

Scott was born July 19, 1950 in York, SC to the late Horace E. Nivens, Sr. and Mary Biggers Nivens. He was retired from AT&T. He was an avid car enthusiast.

Survivors are his wife Myra Pennington Nivens; son Michael Nivens (Amy); daughter Melissa Nivens Sexton (Travis); grandchildren Emma Leigh Sexton, Jacob Nivens, Lucy Nivens, Caleb McFalls, Hayden McFalls; and aunt Pat Biggers all of Clover, SC.

Memorials may be made to the Neisler Life Enrichment Center, 222 Kings Mountain Blvd., Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Nivens.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
