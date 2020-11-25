1/1
Scott Rogers
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Steven Rogers, 45, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born November 19, 1975 a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Johnny Steven Rogers and Linda Rae Dye Rogers.
Scott loved his family and working on cars.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of over 21 years, Christina Beth Rogers; sons, Austin Rogers and Tristan Rogers; daughter, McKenna Rogers; brother, Rhodney Rogers; and nephew, Payton Rogers.

A funeral service officiated by Rev. Michael Glover, will be held 2pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
We will miss you brother. -Cobra
Eric Stroheker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved