Scott Steven Rogers, 45, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born November 19, 1975 a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Johnny Steven Rogers and Linda Rae Dye Rogers.
Scott loved his family and working on cars.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of over 21 years, Christina Beth Rogers; sons, Austin Rogers and Tristan Rogers; daughter, McKenna Rogers; brother, Rhodney Rogers; and nephew, Payton Rogers.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Michael Glover, will be held 2pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com