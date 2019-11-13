Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
1959 - 2019
MOUNT HOLLY - Scotty Payne, 60, of Mount Holly passed away November 6, 2019. He was born February 25, 1959 in Cleveland County, a son of the late Bonnie Deaton Payne and Glen Payne.

Scotty was a graduate of Bandys High School in Catawba, NC. He was a wonderful baby brother and friend and will be missed by many. Scotty was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Kevin Harvick and loved the Carolina Panthers.
Survivors of Scotty include his daughter, Stephanie LeeAnn McCorkle; brother, Roger Payne and wife, Kathy; sisters, Libby Johnson, Barbara Sisk and husband, Walter, and Cindy Lee and husband, Gary; grandchild, Mckenzie McCorkle; special niece and nephew, Shyanne and Ethan Martin; special friends, Stevie Long, Shana Dease and many others from Riverside Fish Camp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm in the Founders Chapel with Pastor Alan Sailors officiating.

The family would like to give special thanks to his friends at Carolina Speedway for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , stjude.org/donate or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, aspca.org/donate.

Condolence messages can be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Payne family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
