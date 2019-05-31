|
Sean James Anderson, 48, of Bessemer City, NC, died of cancer on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1971, to James Alfred Anderson and Sally Anderson Sallier (who survive him).
Sean was born in Sewickley, PA, but spent most of his childhood in Orange, TX. He moved to Gastonia, NC in 1989 and has lived in the area since then. Sean had an associate's degree from Gaston College, and he graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor's degree in political science. His career spanned a variety of industries, and he was most recently working in finance and sales.
Sean was fun-loving and quick-witted, and he kept his warm sense of humor throughout his final days. He accumulated friends from all walks of life and was always quick to lend a helping hand, especially if it involved educating someone on the latest technology, his numerous gadgets or his passion for cars.
An avid golfer and sports fan, he would never turn down a round of golf or miss watching a game being played by his beloved Carolina Panthers. But most of all, he was a devoted husband to his wife Megan Blythe Anderson and father to his son, Sean James Anderson II. Sean accomplished what so many fathers strive to do when raising kids – not only being a father and mentor but also a best friend. His contagious laugh, ever-present smile, unique sense of humor, and all-around beautiful spirit will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Sean is survived by his wife; son; parents; stepmother Lyn Moser Anderson; mother and father-in-law Walter and Deannie Haynes; sister Dana McLaughlin; sister-in-law Abby Haynes; stepsisters Clarissa Marshall and Margo Long; brothers-in-law Chris McLaughlin and Jason Long; nephews Owen McLaughlin and Kai and Liam Marshall; and nieces Grace McLaughlin and Skylar Haynes.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Cramerton Independent Presbyterian Church at 151 Eighth Ave, Cramerton, NC on Saturday, June 1st at 11 am. Please join us to celebrate Sean's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2019