1/1
Sean Michael "Coach" Dutton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT HOLLY- Sean Michael "Coach" Dutton Sr., 42, of Mount Holly, NC passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Caromont Hospital in Gastonia, surrounded by his loved ones. Sean was born in Wheeling, WV, son of Earl and Cheryl McClure. He was preceded in death by his father David Dutton Sr. and brother David Dutton Jr.
Sean was a successful outside salesman at Anixter Charlotte, NC. He loved the Steelers and WVU football. He had a passion for coaching his sons the last 10 years. He loved each one of his players as if they were his own. Coach Sean had the loudest voice in all the ballpark. He will deeply be missed, his laughter was contagious. He never met a stranger.
Sean was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife and high school sweetheart Angel Ebert Dutton, sons Sean Michael Jr. and Isaac Murphy, 3 cats Bella, Benny, Brookie all at home. A sister Dawn (Jim) Howell of Venice, FL and stepbrother Robert (Heather) McClure of St. Clairsville, OH.
Sean was an organ donor which impacted hundreds of lives and will also be part of a genetic research project at Duke University.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a celebration of his life in both Wheeling, WV and Mt. Holly, NC at a later date.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Dutton family. www.painterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved