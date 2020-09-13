MOUNT HOLLY- Sean Michael "Coach" Dutton Sr., 42, of Mount Holly, NC passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Caromont Hospital in Gastonia, surrounded by his loved ones. Sean was born in Wheeling, WV, son of Earl and Cheryl McClure. He was preceded in death by his father David Dutton Sr. and brother David Dutton Jr.
Sean was a successful outside salesman at Anixter Charlotte, NC. He loved the Steelers and WVU football. He had a passion for coaching his sons the last 10 years. He loved each one of his players as if they were his own. Coach Sean had the loudest voice in all the ballpark. He will deeply be missed, his laughter was contagious. He never met a stranger.
Sean was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife and high school sweetheart Angel Ebert Dutton, sons Sean Michael Jr. and Isaac Murphy, 3 cats Bella, Benny, Brookie all at home. A sister Dawn (Jim) Howell of Venice, FL and stepbrother Robert (Heather) McClure of St. Clairsville, OH.
Sean was an organ donor which impacted hundreds of lives and will also be part of a genetic research project at Duke University.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a celebration of his life in both Wheeling, WV and Mt. Holly, NC at a later date.
