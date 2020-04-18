|
CAMDEN – A service to celebrate the life of Sebrena Rae Floyd Shirley, 62, will be held at a later date at Lugoff Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lugoff Church of God.
Mrs. Shirley, wife of the late Rev. Shelton Joel Shirley, passed away at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Mullins, S.C., she was the daughter of Elsie Campbell Floyd and the late G.R. Floyd. She was a member of Lugoff Church of God. She served faithfully beside her husband in the ministry serving several churches in the Church of God. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Dr. Joel Brian Shirley (Lane) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Danielle Shirley (Mark Pendleton) of Gastonia, N.C.; brothers, James Floyd and John Floyd (Sheila); sister, Gwen Harvey (Charlie); and grandchildren, Gavin Stafford, Paisley Shirley and Charlotte Shirley.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020