|
|
Sharon Patterson Byrd, 53, ended a 10 year battle with cancer on Monday, February 18, 2019.
She was born in Gastonia, North Carolina on March 15, 1965, the youngest daughter of the late David Gerald Patterson and Rosetta Werts Patterson. Since childhood, she was a devout member of St. Stephens A.M.E. Zion Church along with her three sisters and parents. Sharon will be laid to rest at that same church as many will mourn this immense loss.
The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at St. Stephens AME Zion Church
at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 12:30
until 1:00 pm. Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019