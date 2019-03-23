Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Sharon Dagnen


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Dagnen Obituary
ALEXIS - Sharon Haas Dagnen, 73, passed away at Robin Johnson House, Dallas on March 21, 2019.

She was born May 13, 1945 in Gaston County, to the late Lawrence McAlister, Jr. and Helen Haas McAlister.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years John Lee Dagnen; sons Michael Dagnen and wife Sandra of Gastonia, Richard Dagnen and wife Heather of Kings Mountain; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Sharon was a charter member of New Faith Baptist Church in Gastonia.

Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday March 25, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Michael Spargo officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia in the Garden of Honor.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
