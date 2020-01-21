Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Hammonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Hammonds


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Hammonds Obituary
GASTONIA - Sharon Kay Hammonds, 62 passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Gaston County on January 16, 1958 to the late Odell and Bonnie Mae Wilson Hammonds.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by grandmother, Emma Worley, brothers, Odell, Jr., Otis, William and Tommy.

Left to cherish her memories includes her son Michael Shane Kinley and grandson, Nathan Kinley; brother, Ronald "Red" and Kay Hammonds; sisters, Ruby and Harold McGugan, Diane and Jimmy Hedrick, and Jessie Woodell; Special friends, Sherry and Terry Adair, Robin Connard and Martha Barker; and her friends and co-workers at Market Street; her sweet fur babies, Kane and Honey.

She was blessed with a number of wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend David Gardner officiating.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -