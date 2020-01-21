|
GASTONIA - Sharon Kay Hammonds, 62 passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County on January 16, 1958 to the late Odell and Bonnie Mae Wilson Hammonds.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by grandmother, Emma Worley, brothers, Odell, Jr., Otis, William and Tommy.
Left to cherish her memories includes her son Michael Shane Kinley and grandson, Nathan Kinley; brother, Ronald "Red" and Kay Hammonds; sisters, Ruby and Harold McGugan, Diane and Jimmy Hedrick, and Jessie Woodell; Special friends, Sherry and Terry Adair, Robin Connard and Martha Barker; and her friends and co-workers at Market Street; her sweet fur babies, Kane and Honey.
She was blessed with a number of wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend David Gardner officiating.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020