BLACKSBURG-Mrs. Sharon Moore Holland, 66, passed away on Friday, May, 29 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Mrs. Holland, was born on March 16, 1954 to the late George Turner Moore and Minnie Griffin Moore.
She was the wife of Mr. Danny Holland of thirty-six years. She was of the Pentecostal Faith and loved sewing and singing. She also used her sewing skills to design clothes and costumes to make every event memorable.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers; Larry Thurston Moore of Dallas NC and George Morris Moore of Gastonia NC.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Holland is survived by her son, Rocky Towery and wife, Courtney of Blacksburg; daughter; Shelly Towery Jones and husband, Dwayne aka "Butch" of Gaffney, two brothers; Marshall Moore and wife, Van of Gastonia NC, Oren Moore of Dallas NC; one sister, Rachel McCarter and husband, Chuck of Dallas NC, four granddaughters; Elizabeth, Stephanie, Melanie, and Stony Towery all of Blacksburg; Five nephews and three nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2nd at Gordon Mortuary in Blacksburg from 6pm until 8pm.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Holland will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd at 12 noon at Restoring Hope Ministries at the Rock, 109 W. Church St., Dallas NC.
