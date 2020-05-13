|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Sharon Goins Lynn, 70, passed away May 11, 2020, at home. She was born October 10, 1949, in Mecklenburg County to Buren L. Goins of Gastonia and the late Betty Early Goins.
Sharon was retired from Tryon Elementary School after 37 years of teaching 3rd grade. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bessemer City where she taught Sunday School, led Children's Worship and faithfully served in many additional capacities. Sharon was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Education Society. She began teaching swimming at age 12 and later taught water ballet. She volunteered as leader of the Clogging Clovers 4H Club of Gaston County. She was known as the FROG Lady for her love of sharing the Fully Rely On God message.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 50 years Theo A. Lynn; daughter Catherine Lynn of Bessemer City; father Buren L. Goins of Gastonia; sister, June McNamara and husband Tom of Raleigh; brother Duane Goins of Gastonia; niece Meghan Rosenthal and husband Brian of Raleigh.
Sharon will lie in state from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sharon's graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Olin Byrum and Rev. Tom Ravan officiating.
