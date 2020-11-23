1/1
Sharon Maria Hatcher
1972 - 2020
CONOVER, NC- Sharon Maria Hatcher, age 48, of Josie Lane in Conover, NC passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at New Vision Ministries, 661 Clark Creek Road, Lincolnton, NC, with Pastor Scott Mann officiating.
Ms. Hatcher was born on August 22, 1972 and was the daughter of the late Grover Hatcher, Jr. and the late Shirley Carver. She was a fiber optics technician with Prysmian.
Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Harold of Conover; three sons, Tyler Christopher and Kristen Nawrocki of PA, Matthew Christopher and Hannah Dull of Denver and Timothy Christopher and wife Alexa of Lincolnton; four brothers, Jamey Carver and wife Selena of Gastonia, Ray Carver and wife Carol of Lincolnton, Bobby Hatcher of NC and Chris Hatcher of TN; two sisters, Tiffany Carver of Gastonia and Amber Carver of Gastonia; five grandchildren, Piper Harold, Micah Christopher, Alayna Ritchie, Rylee Christopher and Micaiah Christopher.
Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Hatcher family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
New Vision Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
