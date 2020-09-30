Sharon McKenzie

GASTONIA - Sharon (Sherry) K. "Mac" McKenzie, passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born July 5, 1946, the daughter of Estelle S. and John M. McKenzie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother J. Myron McKenzie, Jr. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.
A graduate of Frank L. Ashley High School and Gaston College, she received her B.A. Degree in social studies from Pfeiffer College (now University). Sherry taught at Albemarle Senior High School for 3 years where she served as Junior Class Advisor. She taught at Ashbrook High School for 28 years. While there, she directed the Miss Ashbrook Pageant for 20 years, served as Senior Class Advisor in 1984-1985 and was Student Council Advisor from 1979-1982. She also was a Senior Homeroom Teacher for 24 years, was the advisor for the Inter-Club Council, and the Junior Heart Board. In addition, she was the advisor for the Junior Marshalls for 10 years and served as the announcer and scorekeeper for the boys and girls track teams for 10 years.
A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park. Sherry will lie in state from 1:00-6:00pm Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia for those wishing to come and pay their respects.
Survivors include her cousins, Randy and Patti Lowe, Chick Lowe, Don Lowe, Lucyanne Sumner, Donny and Susan Parker, Butch and Katie Smith, Vickie Arrangton, Judy Wollin, Jeff Smith, Steve and Jimmie Smith, Mike Smith, Sam and Terri McCulloch, Steven Wilson and their families. She is also survived by her honorary grandchildren, Maggie, Alex, and Emma Kate Griffin and their parents, Heather and Tripp Griffin.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Medical Fund, 190 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
