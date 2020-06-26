GASTONIA - Sharon Meeks, 54, transitioned May 4, 2020 at Pelican Health, Asheville.
Memorial service Saturday; 11:30 at Center Baptist Church with a walk through at 11:00 a.m.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.