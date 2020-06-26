Sharon Meeks
GASTONIA - Sharon Meeks, 54, transitioned May 4, 2020 at Pelican Health, Asheville.

Memorial service Saturday; 11:30 at Center Baptist Church with a walk through at 11:00 a.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Center Baptist Church
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Center Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
