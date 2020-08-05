Sharon Walker

MOORESBORO - Sharon Bridges Walker, 61, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Max Bridges and wife Jeanette of Mooresboro, and the late Sue Carol Bridges. Sharon worked at Witherspoon Insurance Agency for many years, as well as selling real estate.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Bridges. In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Dale Walker and wife Julie of Japan; daughter, Sarah Ward Harvey and husband Jeremy of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Lizzie and Kira Walker and Noah and Rhys Harvey; and niece Mandy Lockridge Poteat and husband Keith of Shelby.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Allen Davis officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
