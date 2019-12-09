|
|
My Angel Has Her Wings and is in the Arms of Jesus Now...
Sheila Dianne Ledford Sherrill, age 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening ~ December 7, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Sheila was a very soft hearted lady. She loved her baby squirrels, planting and tending to her flower gardens and working in her yard. She served as secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 23.
Those left behind to cherish Sheila's memories and carry on her legacy are her husband of 47 years, Tony Ray Sherrill of the home; one son and daughter in law: Matthew and Jenny Sherrill of Gastonia, North Carolina; two grandchildren: Lilly McCord and River Sherrill; one great nephew: Wesley Roper.
Sheila was the daughter of the late James William Ledford and Genell Greene Ledford. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ledford Cannon and niece, Jennifer Gunter (Wesley's mother).
Graveside and committal will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday ~ December 10, 2019 in the Dogwood Garden at Gaston Memorial Park with Captain Jonathan Raymer delivering words of comfort and hope to Sheila's family and friends.
The family will receive friends following the committal service in the Dogwood Garden and they ask those attending to dress in casual attire, "Red wouldn't want it any other way".
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Sheila's memory to the Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepard's Way, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019