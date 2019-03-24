|
BELMONT- Sheila Stowe O'Daniel, 77, of Belmont passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born January 19, 1942 in Belmont, a daughter of Polly Smith Lowe and the late Conley Stowe.
Sheila was a graduate of East Carolina University. She was a retired school teacher from Jacksonville, Florida and also taught in Gaston County Schools.
In addition to her mother, Sheila is survived by her son, Scott O'Daniel of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Keith Lowe and wife, Tobey of Belmont; granddaughter Alexis O'Daniel of Jacksonville, Florida; nephew, Eric Lowe of Charlotte; and niece, Hayley Lowe of Belmont. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. O'Daniel; daughter, Cindy Leigh O'Daniel; and Baby Boy O'Daniel.
The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregiver and sister in law, Helen O'Daniel for her wonderful care given to Sheila.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00pm, Monday at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont. A funeral service will follow at 4:00pm in the Bumgardner Chapel with Reverend Joe Lawing officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belmont Community Organization, 91 Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral
Directors of Belmont are serving the O'Daniel Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019