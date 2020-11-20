MOUNT HOLLY - Sheila Rose Phillips Poteat, age 67, widow of the late Johnny Poteat, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Born in Gastonia, she was a daughter of the late Earl Phillips and Effie Estelle Mayne Phillips. She was a former employee of Pharr Yarns and attended Lowell Church of God.
Mrs. Poteat is survived by two daughters, Angela Poteat and Melissa Brown; two grandchildren, Jacob Tyler Brown and Zoe Herbster; a sister, Patricia "Sissy" Gates (Keith "Buddy" Gates); and several nieces and nephews who loved her.. She was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Hunter and Virgie Cowart; and three brothers, Rob Phillips, Bill Joe Phillips, and Ralph Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lowell Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.