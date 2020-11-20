1/1
Sheila Poteat
MOUNT HOLLY - Sheila Rose Phillips Poteat, age 67, widow of the late Johnny Poteat, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Born in Gastonia, she was a daughter of the late Earl Phillips and Effie Estelle Mayne Phillips. She was a former employee of Pharr Yarns and attended Lowell Church of God.

Mrs. Poteat is survived by two daughters, Angela Poteat and Melissa Brown; two grandchildren, Jacob Tyler Brown and Zoe Herbster; a sister, Patricia "Sissy" Gates (Keith "Buddy" Gates); and several nieces and nephews who loved her.. She was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Hunter and Virgie Cowart; and three brothers, Rob Phillips, Bill Joe Phillips, and Ralph Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lowell Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lowell Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
