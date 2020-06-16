Shelby Brown

NORWOOD - Shelby Jean (Benoy) Brown, 81, of Norwood passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020.



A celebration of Shelby's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.



The family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 pm. Pastor Lamar Boulware will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Shelby.



Burial will follow the services in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park.



