Shelby Brown

NORWOOD - Shelby Jean (Benoy) Brown, 81, of Norwood passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020.

A celebration of Shelby's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 pm. Pastor Lamar Boulware will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Shelby.

Burial will follow the services in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Brown family during this difficult time.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
