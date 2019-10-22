|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Shelby Jean Strickland, 83, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born October 5, 1936, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Herman and Estelle Cooper.
Mrs. Strickland was a member of First Assembly of God in Gastonia, where she loved attending Sunday School and being an active member of the senior group at the church.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply. She enjoyed cooking and was a great cook.
A homegoing service for Mrs. Strickland will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at First Assembly of God, officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce and the Rev. Lamar Creel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Strickland is survived by her children, James Strickland II, Mike Strickland and wife, Mary, Debbie Day and husband, Ronnie, Donnie Strickland and wife, Debbie; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. James Strickland Jr.; one grandchild; one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be sent to First Assembly of God, 777 S. Myrtle School Rd. Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019