1/1
Shelly Isenhour
1971 - 2020
Shelly Ghantt Isenhour, 49, of Gastonia, passed away July 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.

She was born in Gaston County, NC on May 6, 1971 to Bobby and Angie Ghantt.

She had an adventurous spirit and a high love of animals. She was an inspiration to many and loved by all who come across her path.

Shelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, EunaVee and Claude Hall, and paternal grandparents, Robert Ghantt and Evelyn Meeks.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Kenzie Usery and husband Brandon, and Cayla Nguyen and husband Hai; sister, Tracy Chaney; grandchildren, Maevery Usery, Lettie Nguyen, Ray Isenhour, Aiden Nguyen, Noah Nguyen; aunts and uncles, Joe and Claudette Bass, Steve and Melodie Hall, and Linda Jenkins; cousins, Alan Hall, Jason Hall, Heather Dellinger, Dawn Walker and Matthew Jenkins and Jonathan Jenkins; and beloved dog and friend, Killian.

A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor David MacEachern, at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
KK Kenzie and Angie im so sorry for your loss. Im at a loss for words and i know nothing i say will help the pain you ladies are feeling just know im here if you need me and i love you all. you were there for us when we lost grandmother and pops and that meant the world to us .. and if you need anything please dont hesitate to ask. I know Shelley is watching over you from heaven with lots of great company to meet her. I like to think she was met by EunaVee grandmother aunt johnnie and jo ann guy. Sending lots of love hugs and prayers your way. love Jen Jeremiah n Daylan Weaver
Jennifer Hill
Family
July 25, 2020
Cherish the memories. I don't know what else to say.
mike bridges
Family
July 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences are with the Family of Shelly. Praying God will comfort and bring you joy from all the wonderful memories you've shared. God Bless You All, Perry, Brenda and Cindy Bass
Cindy Bass
Friend
July 25, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Debbie (Kirkland) Carter
Friend
