Shelly Ghantt Isenhour, 49, of Gastonia, passed away July 22, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.



She was born in Gaston County, NC on May 6, 1971 to Bobby and Angie Ghantt.



She had an adventurous spirit and a high love of animals. She was an inspiration to many and loved by all who come across her path.



Shelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, EunaVee and Claude Hall, and paternal grandparents, Robert Ghantt and Evelyn Meeks.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Kenzie Usery and husband Brandon, and Cayla Nguyen and husband Hai; sister, Tracy Chaney; grandchildren, Maevery Usery, Lettie Nguyen, Ray Isenhour, Aiden Nguyen, Noah Nguyen; aunts and uncles, Joe and Claudette Bass, Steve and Melodie Hall, and Linda Jenkins; cousins, Alan Hall, Jason Hall, Heather Dellinger, Dawn Walker and Matthew Jenkins and Jonathan Jenkins; and beloved dog and friend, Killian.



A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor David MacEachern, at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.



